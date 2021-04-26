0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 13:44

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Retaliation to US Hostile Actions to Follow Soon

Story Code : 929338
"Some crucial aspects of bilateral relations were discussed. The US diplomat was handed the Russian Foreign Ministry’s note on amendments to the existing rules of travelling around Russia for the personnel of the US embassy and consular offices to abide by," the Foreign Ministry said. "The US side was notified that in the near future further measures will be taken based on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement of April 16, of which the US embassy will be informed in due time", TASS reported.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose sanctions on Russia. In part, Washington prohibited its companies from acquiring Russian debt liabilities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance. Also, the Department of Commerce imposed sanctions on 16 organizations and 16 individuals, allegedly responsible for Russia’s rumored interference in US elections. Besides, sanctions were introduced against eight individuals and legal entities related with Crimea.

Moreover, the United States announced the expulsion of ten diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington. The American side argues that the personnel include "representatives of Russian intelligence services."

On April 16, Russia announced retaliatory measures. The US ambassador was recommended to leave for Washington for consultations. Ten US diplomats were told to leave Moscow and a procedure was launched that would prevent US diplomatic missions from hiring citizens of Russia and third countries. Also, Russia imposed an entry ban on eight current and former US high-ranking officials and persons responsible for drafting and conducting anti-Russian policies, including the US attorney-general, FBI director, director of National Intelligence, secretary of homeland security and director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
