Tuesday 27 April 2021 - 09:47

US, KSA, UAE Intentionally Violate Ceasefire Agreement in Yemen’s Hudaydah: FM Says

During a meeting with Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement [UNMHA] Daniela Crosslake in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, Abdullah said that the Riyadh regime and its allies breach the UN-brokered truce for Yemen’s western coastal province of Hudaydah on a daily basis, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

He also noted that dozens of tankers with tons of oil derivatives are held up off the coast of Yemen for different lengths of time in flagrant violation of the international agreement.

The top Yemeni diplomat added the path to peace requires courageous and practical confidence-building measures represented by entirely humanitarian steps.

He said those measures should include the unhindered docking of Yemen-bound vessels carrying petroleum products and natural gas, the reopening of Sanaa airport and unfreezing of assets.

Crosslake, for her part, stated that the UNMHA continues to perform its duties and is keen on the continuation of the work of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, in accordance with the Hudaydah truce.

Delegates from the Ansarullah revolutionary movement and representatives loyal to former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi attended the peace negotiations in Rimbo on the outskirts of Stockholm in December 2018. The talks resulted in the announcement of a breakthrough agreement.

The document included three provisions: a ceasefire along the Hudaydah front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port; an agreement on prisoner exchange; and a statement of understanding on the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.
