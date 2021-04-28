0
Wednesday 28 April 2021 - 22:22

Zarif Reaffirms Admiration for General Soleimani, Hails His Major Anti-terror Role

Story Code : 929757
Zarif Reaffirms Admiration for General Soleimani, Hails His Major Anti-terror Role
“I have been shouting out the vigor, humanity, pacifism and courage of Martyr Soleimani, not just before the great people of Iran and not only today, but before the entire world and for more than two decades,” Zarif wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

Zarif also attached a video of himself paying tribute to the late general on Tuesday while visiting a memorial built at the location of his assassination near Baghdad International Airport.

General Soleimani headed Iran’s anti-terror campaign in the region as the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force until his martyrdom, on January 3, 2020, in a drone strike directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump.

Zarif said he once again felt proud of Iranian heroes while standing next to the symbol of Trump’s desperate and criminal act.

“I have pointed out time and again that if peace has been established in Afghanistan and Iraq and if Daesh’s terrorism has been defeated, more than anything else, it is owed to the wisdom and courage of General Soleimani and the bravery and self-sacrifice of the people of those lands,” he noted.

The remarks came days after parts of an audiotape of a classified discussion between Zarif and economist Saeed Laylaz were leaked to so-called Iran International, a Saudi-funded news channel based in London.

During the leaked dialog, recorded on February 24 as part of an "oral history” project of the current administration, the foreign minister sounded critical of the primacy of what he called “the field” over “diplomacy” under the Iranian government.

While wishing diplomacy could play a bigger role in Iran’s foreign policy, Zarif, throughout the dialog, repeatedly hailed General Soleimani’s regional activities and underlined his close cooperation with him throughout years.

However, the comments led to a fierce debate within the country, with many questioning his stance regarding General Soleimani’s regional role.

“Reducing a theoretical debate on the relationship between the two wings of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power abroad, namely diplomacy and the field, to a pretext for polarizing [Iran’s] upright servicemen and zealous diplomats, who strive for Iran’s dignity and glory, is not only short-sighted but in complete contradiction with views of this student of international relations [himself], who deems the field and diplomacy as synergistic and complementary,” Zarif wrote in his Instagram post.

Zarif explained that the key point he made during the leaked dialog was that Tehran should establish a clever relationship between the two wings of Iran’s foreign policy and determine its priorities under the instruction of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He also mentioned that his friendship and cooperation with General Soleimani continued and deepened throughout more than two decades that he knew the general.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
28 April 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
27 April 2021
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021