0
Thursday 29 April 2021 - 13:06

West-Linked Mafia Gangs Trafficking Yemeni Children: Houthi

Story Code : 929864
West-Linked Mafia Gangs Trafficking Yemeni Children: Houthi
The criminal gangs divide the trafficked children into three groups, some of whom are sold for forced labor, others for sexual exploitation and the rest for begging, al-Houthi said Wednesday.

He further noted that the gangs, which are linked to mafias in the US and Europe, are also engaged in the smuggling of the children’s organs. They, he said, buy the Yemeni children from their parents in exchange for money.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, and with arms and logistics support from the US and several other Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the Saudi-backed former regime and crush the Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The offensive has failed to achieve its goals, but pushed Yemen to the brink, killed tens of thousands of innocent people and destroyed the impoverished state’s infrastructure.

Currently, 80 percent of the Yemeni population — including 12.4 million children — are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Recent reports warn that half of all children under age five in Yemen are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021.

“The increasing number of children going hungry in Yemen should shock us all into action,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “More children will die with every day that passes without action. Humanitarian organizations need urgent predictable resources and unhindered access to communities on the ground to be able to save lives.”
Related Stories
US preparing for invasion of Yemen’s western coast: Houthi
Islam Times - The leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement has warned that the US military is preparing the ground for an act of aggression against the war-torn Arab country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
29 April 2021
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
29 April 2021
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
29 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
28 April 2021
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
28 April 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
27 April 2021
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021