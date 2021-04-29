0
Thursday 29 April 2021 - 23:16

‘Israeli’ Army Says Hezbollah Using New Roads, Developing its Fighting Doctrine

Story Code : 929938
‘Israeli’ Army Says Hezbollah Using New Roads, Developing its Fighting Doctrine
‘Israeli’ Walla! news website cited the source as saying: “Hezbollah didn’t use these roads in the past because of their ruggedness and heights of mountains and rocks there.”

“They used to send shepherds and observers to the missions of collecting information on the ‘Israeli’ side, but recently changes in the area have been expressed in the new transportation routes,” the source claimed.

Hezbollah invests great and innovative thinking to try to put obstacles in front of the ‘Israeli’ occupation military forces, the source said, especially regarding the hours in which they move.

Walla! also noted that a perception has been established among the Zionist army that Hezbollah “is developing a new combat doctrine to introduce fighting cells in the future, in a way that poses a real threat to the towns and bases of the ‘Israeli’ army adjacent to the border wall with the occupied Palestinian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
29 April 2021
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
29 April 2021
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
29 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
28 April 2021
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
28 April 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
27 April 2021
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021