Friday 30 April 2021 - 00:20

US Reportedly Mulling ‘Near Wholesale Rollback’ of Trump-Era Iran Sanctions to End Nuclear Standoff

Story Code : 929947
State Department spokesman Ned Price indirectly confirmed that a sanctions rollback was being considered, but emphasized that the US was “considering removing only those sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA”.

“Even if we rejoin the JCPOA – which remains a hypothetical – we would retain and continue to implement sanctions on Iran for activities not covered by the JCPOA,” Price claimed.

If the proposed sanctions rollback does include scrapping restrictions which prevent Iran from enjoying the fruits of signing the JCPOA, it would effectively mean an end to the penalties imposed by Trump targeting the country’s banking, oil, industry and construction sectors, as well its ability to trade with other countries in dollars
