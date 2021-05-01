0
Saturday 1 May 2021 - 10:15

Ayatollah Isa Qassim Urges Reforms Based on A New Constitution, Serious Dialogue with Bahraini Opposition

Story Code : 930145
In a statement released on Friday, Sheikh Qassim cautioned that “Bahrain is going through severe crises that threaten its very existence.”

“These crises have their roots in the government’s policies and will continue to grow and get more complicated if the government refuses to introduce reforms and change its policies,” His Eminence warned.

He further underscored that Al-Khalifa regime continue to release some prisoners based on its policies but keeps leaders and top figures of the resistance in jail and does little to change the situation.

“Such moves cannot resolve the problems in Bahrain,” Ayatollah Qassim underlined, pointing out that “Reforms that can resolve the problems and create sustainable security are those based on a new constitution that originates from the will of the nation.”

He also said that the Bahraini people are ready for constructive and dignified dialogue to regain their political and non-political rights. “The people of Bahrain is a resistance nation, who knows the limits of its rights and is ready for dialogue.”

Demonstrations in Bahrain have been held on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

The participants demand that the Al-Khalifa regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.
