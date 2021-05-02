0
Sunday 2 May 2021 - 21:25

5 Soldiers, 8 Militants Killed in N. Afghan Clashes

Story Code : 930390
The clashes broke out when armed militants stormed an Afghan Regional Army's checkpoint in surrounding areas of restive Wardoj district at midnight, Abdul Raziq from the Afghan national army's 217 Pamir Corps told Xinhua.

There were also 10 soldiers and eight militants wounded in the fighting, he said.

Violence lingers in war-torn Afghanistan as the US and NATO troops have been leaving the country.

About 3,500 US forces and 7,000 NATO troops will be withdrawn before Sept. 11.
