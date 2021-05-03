0
Monday 3 May 2021 - 21:53

Iran Dismisses Any Agreement on Prisoner Swap with US

Story Code : 930592
Iran Dismisses Any Agreement on Prisoner Swap with US
Takht Ravanchi said that the news by certain foreign media on the US-Iran agreement for reciprocal release of eight prisoners and unblocking of seven billion dollars of Iran’s blocked assets is not true.

“However, Iran has always emphasized comprehensive exchange of prisoners between the two countries,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly presented the issue of exchange of prisoners, but the American side has rejected it under baseless excuses,” the envoy noted.

Some Iranians are in US jails just because of ignoring US illegal sanctions on Iran.

In relevant remarks in June 2020, the Iranian foreign ministry dismissed media reports that the country's scientist Sirous Asgari who had been jailed in the US was freed in a prisoner swap with Washington.

Former Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Asgari was released as a result of diplomatic consultations and efforts of Iran's interests section in Washington and the office of Iran's permanent representative to the UN in New York after being exonerated of baseless charges and allegations.

Mousavi said that the Iranian scientist was kept longer in the US due to the coronavirus outbreak and after flights halted, noting that his freedom was not the result of a prisoner swap with Washington.

Asgari, a 59-year-old professor of materials engineering who was acquitted in November 2019 on charges of “stealing trade secrets” related to his academic activities at Ohio State University, was arrested by the US Immigration Service for revoking his visa.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
1 May 2021
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
30 April 2021
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021