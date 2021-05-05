0
Wednesday 5 May 2021 - 01:56

Casualties of Riyadh-Affiliated Forces in Ma'rib Hit 120

Story Code : 930811
In the past few days, several times the forces of the resigned Yemeni government have attempted to reoccupy the strategic area of Al-Talaa Al-Hamraa, west of the city of Ma'rib.

Despite being supported by the Saudi-led coalition and carrying out more than 100 attacks in various parts of Ma'rib since last Friday, Hadi forces were unable to advance beyond an area in the east of Al-Talaa.

This is while the Yemeni army and popular committees are advancing northwest of Ma'rib after Al-Talaa.

Upon receiving intelligence information that Hadi forces are seeking to attack Al-Talaa, the Yemeni forces managed to repel the invasion.

The number of casualties of the Riyadh-affiliated mercenaries over the past two days indicates that they had no plans for the operation, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar said.

More than 125 forces were killed and wounded during this period, the source added.
