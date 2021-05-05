0
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah

In a meeting entitled "The liberation of Quds is Near", Abu Sharif stated that the Zionist project was the result of a Western project first created by Britain and then supported by the United States.

Struggle with the 7 million Jews is not the only issue for Palestine, but they have to resist all the tyrannical forces that stood against them.

The representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Iran noted that Imam Khomeini and all Shia and Sunni scholars followed one belief, which was that Quds was an Islamic land and Palestine was part of the Muslim Ummah.

Stating that Western plans would fail, Abu Sharif added, "We have seen the normalization of relations between some countries in the region and the Zionist regime, and these measures have failed."

Emphasizing any country that prioritizes the issue of Palestine will be victorious, he said that Imam Khomeini cared about the issue of Palestine and won, but the Islamic Salvation Front in Algeria was forgotten because it did not prioritize Palestine.

Referring to the fact that Israel's goal was to destroy Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Iran, he stated that the attack on Iran is not because of nuclear energy, but the US and Israel were concerned about the entity of the Zionist regime.

He added that International Quds Day was a day to tell the people about the issue of Palestine so that the whole world knows that Quds was part of the Islamic faith and thought and the Muslims of the world should help Quds.

"Iran is not the only organizer of Quds Day, but supported Palestine by founding the Quds Force of the IRGC, commanded by Martyr Soleimani, and the victory of Palestine was due to the courage of these commanders,"  Abu Sharif stated.

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan has been named International Quds Day on the initiative of Late Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
