Syrian Authorities Seize Terrorists’ Weapons in Daraa Hideout

Islam Times - Syrian authorities confiscated a large amount of arms and ammunition from terrorist groups' hideouts in Daraa's eastern countryside and al-Lajat Badia region.

According to a SANA report from Daraa, authorities confiscated large quantities of arms and ammunition concealed inside militant groups' hideouts in Daraa's eastern countryside and al-Lajat Badia region.The weapons confiscated included light and medium weapons, mortar shells, tank chargers, Malyutka and Konkurs rockets, as well as different types of ammunition, according to the report.Last year, a significant amount of Western-made weapons were seized in the country’s southwestern provinces of Daraa, Suwayda and Quneitra during mop-up operations.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding the Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.