Thursday 6 May 2021 - 02:53

Russia Aims to Boost Naval Facilities in Syria

Story Code : 931020
Russia's Tartus naval support base in Syria will be equipped with new facilities in 2022, including floating cranes for the maintenance of ships and submarines, a Russian defense industry official said on Wednesday, according to the Tass news agency.

The Russian defense industry official added that the Tartus naval support base is now serviced and repaired by the personnel of a Russian shipping company, but the company's facilities will be expanded in 2022 and can be used to repair and maintain ships and large submarines.

In early 2017, Russia signed a 49-year agreement to operate the Tartus naval base in Syria as part of its defense cooperation.

According to the agreement, the Russian navy will be allowed to expand and equip the Tartus naval base to deploy large ships and protect the naval borders of the Tartus base and the Syrian coast.

In addition to the Tartus base, Russia has another military base in the Hamim region of Syria. 
