Hamas Leader Lauds Iran's Continued Support for Palestinian Resistance

Islam Times - Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh praised Iran's continued support for the Palestinian resistance and stability in the region.

“We also salute the Islamic Republic of Iran for its firm commitment to supporting the resistance in Palestine, strengthening the stability of Palestinian people and commemorating International Quds Day," Haniyeh said.He made the remarks, addressing a virtual conference in Gaza Strip on Wednesday.The Palestinian leader emphasized that Quds has always been and will always be alive in the hearts of the Islamic Ummah.Today, Bayt al-Maqdis is facing two big and important scenes because it is in its most difficult and dangerous situation and Israel is trying to Judaize and eradicate Palestinian people from this sacred place, he said, adding that occupiers are trying to gradually take control of Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose a division in it.Stating that Palestinian people have stood against conspiracies orchestrated by Zionists and settlers to occupy the courtyard of Bab al-Amoud in the occupied lands and territories, Haniyeh said that Palestinian people will never give up in the battle of will and identity and in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.Emphasizing the power and authority of people of Quds in thwarting the malicious plots and plans of Zionist regime, he reiterated, Haniyeh said, "Victory belongs to us, the future belongs to us and the land belongs to us, and the occupiers have no place in Palestine."The International Quds Day is an annual event opposing Israel's occupation of Beitul-Muqaddas. Anti-Zionist rallies and demonstrations are held on the last Friday of Ramadan in Muslim and Arab countries around the world, specially in Iran, as well as a large number of non-Muslim states.The International Quds Day was started by the late Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in 1979 as a way of expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and underscoring importance of the holy Quds to Muslims.