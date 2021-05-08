0
Saturday 8 May 2021 - 04:39

Russian Muslims Express Solidarity with Palestinian People on Quds Day

On Friday, the Moscow Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in Europe and hundreds of mosques across Russia, hosted worshipers who joined the ranks in support of the Palestinian cause.

Ambassadors of Islamic countries, including Iran, Palestine, Turkey, Malaysia, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, as well as Shiite and Sunni religious scholars, along with various segments of Muslims in the Russian capital, attended the glorious World Al-Quds Day celebrations at the Moscow Grand Mosque.

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal stressed at the ceremony that the Palestinians appreciate the Iranian government and people for their continued support of the Palestinian cause.

Today, Friday, May 7, 2021, coincides with the 24th of Ramadan in 1442 AH, the International Day of Quds.

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan has been named International Quds Day on the initiative of Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran so that Muslims around the world express their disgust with the racist policies of Israel.

Imam Khomeini's historic initiative in naming the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Quds Day has kept alive the ideal of liberating the Holy Quds. 
