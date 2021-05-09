Protesters Message to Netanyahu: Bibi, Start Packing!

Islam Times - The Israeli media reported that protesters continued to gather in front of the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem al-Quds, chanting: "Bibi, start packing!"

Supporters of the so-called 'black movements' protest rally gathered in Paris Square and Balfour Street leading to Netanyahu's residence in occupied West al-Quds, chanting slogans against the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The protesters are calling for Netanyahu to step down due to corruption, bribery, fraud, and poor management in the face of the coronavirus crisis.On the other hand, the Arabs living in occupied Al-Quds and other cities of occupied Palestine also protested against the crimes of the Israeli regime and chanted slogans expressing their support for the victims of the recent events."Bibi, start packing!", the protesting organization that put together the large display, said.They chanted: "We will not let you fortify Balfour and bring the place down into chaos. The people demand a government of change!"The scenes of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its nearby neighborhoods, especially the Bab al-Amoud neighborhood, became the scene of attacks by the Israeli army on the Palestinians on Friday evening.The Palestinian Red Crescent said that at least 205 people were injured in Friday night's attacks on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Jarrah, and Bab al-Amoud neighborhoods, 88 of whom were taken to hospital.