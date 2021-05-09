Fire Breaks out at Distillation Unit in Syria’s Homs Refinery

Islam Times - Syrian firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a distillation unit of the main oil refinery in the western city of Homs, with no reports of casualties in the incident.

The Directorate of Homs refinery, in a statement published by official news agency SANA, announced that the fire erupted on Sunday morning due to a leak in a pumping station.Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Bassam Tomeh said the fire broke out at distillation unit 100 of the refinery, emphasizing that it was largely brought under control.Brigadier General Hassan Ammar, the commander of the Homs fire brigade, said the fire was under control, and cooling operations were in process.He added that there are no human casualties in the incident.State television showed live footage of fire engulfing parts of the refinery with black smoke plumes in the distance as firefighters tackled the flames.