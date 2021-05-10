0
Monday 10 May 2021 - 14:56

Ismail Haniyah: Resistance Is Prepared, Won’t Remain Hand-folded In Front of the Occupation’s Plots

Story Code : 931873
Ismail Haniyah: Resistance Is Prepared, Won’t Remain Hand-folded In Front of the Occupation’s Plots
In a statement, Haniya said he stressed to all sides he had contacts with that the occupation neither respects its pledges nor abides by its commitments, adding that “It has to lift its sinful hand off al-Quds, al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah, and it is responsible for all repercussions and their dimensions.”

He also renewed commitment to the Palestinian people and the entire nation that Hamas, as the Palestinian people, won’t accept passing the occupation’s plots for al-Quds, and that the resistant field work is to continue, and escalate to ban the occupation and its settlers from achieving their goals.

Haniya also announced that Hamas will continue mobilizing support for al-Quds and its people on all political, diplomatic, media, and humanitarian levels, and providing elements of steadfastness and continuity.
