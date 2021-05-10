Ismail Haniyah: Resistance Is Prepared, Won’t Remain Hand-folded In Front of the Occupation’s Plots

Islam Times - Chief of Hamas Resistance Movement’s Political Buruea Ismali Haniya emphasized that the resistance is ready and prepared and won’t remain hand-folded, adding that its word will be decisive in the battle hadn’t the occupation retreated and limited its satanic plots.

In a statement, Haniya said he stressed to all sides he had contacts with that the occupation neither respects its pledges nor abides by its commitments, adding that “It has to lift its sinful hand off al-Quds, al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah, and it is responsible for all repercussions and their dimensions.”He also renewed commitment to the Palestinian people and the entire nation that Hamas, as the Palestinian people, won’t accept passing the occupation’s plots for al-Quds, and that the resistant field work is to continue, and escalate to ban the occupation and its settlers from achieving their goals.Haniya also announced that Hamas will continue mobilizing support for al-Quds and its people on all political, diplomatic, media, and humanitarian levels, and providing elements of steadfastness and continuity.