Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 11:33

‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”

The Izzeddine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, revealed that they had used ‘A120’ missiles in the strike on al-Quds on Monday evening.

In a brief statement issued at dawn on Tuesday, the group said these missiles were named after martyr Commander Raed al-Attar. The statement went on to explain that the missiles carried explosive warheads with a highly destructive capacity and a range of 120 km. It also noted that the missiles entered service for the first time.

Al-Qassam Brigades launched another large missile strike on Tuesday morning on the occupied city of Askalan in response to the targeting of residential areas west of Gaza City.

"If the enemy repeats the targeting of safe civilian houses, we will turn Askalan into hell," the brigades warned.

Meanwhile, Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP], targeted a gathering of “Israeli” military vehicles east of Khaza'a as well as the Sufa military complex with mortar shells. The brigades also targeted the vicinity of the occupation’s military Red Tower east of Rafah with 100ml mortar shells.

The Palestinian resistance’s strikes in the current round of escalation surprised the enemy. The “Israeli” Walla! news website stated that about 200 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards “Israel” since the start of the fighting.

Amir Bohbot, Walla’s military correspondent, said that he "does not believe that Ashkelon was subjected to the type of intense missile attacks like this one during the 2014 Gaza war."

In terms of the enemy’s losses, three Zionists were wounded at dawn on Tuesday in intense missile strikes from the Gaza Strip targeting three homes in Ashkelon. This was confirmed by ‘Israeli’ Haaretz Newspaper, which reported that three people were injured by missile strikes on Ashkelon that caused massive damage to the place.

According to “Israeli” sources, Ashkelon was hit by several rocket-propelled grenades, as some 46 rockets were fired.

Images showed extensive damage at one of the “Israeli” settlements following the missile strike as well as settlers lying on the ground fearing further attacks.

Meanwhile, Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz declared a 48-hour state of emergency on Monday, especially in “Israeli” settlements that are located 80 kilometers away from the Gaza Strip. This gives the “Israeli” army the power to impose restrictions on gatherings, evacuate areas based on intelligence, and to close or impose restrictions on educational institutions.

Gantz demanded that soldiers comply with his orders and stay clear of streets and areas that he prohibited entry to.
