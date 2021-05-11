0
Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 12:35

Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate

Story Code : 932029
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
In a statement released on Tuesday., the Iraqi Hezbollah wrote: "Destructive forces have repeatedly tried to disrupt our security and stability by stimulating the deceived groups."

"These groups are trying to involve the Iraqi people in the civil conflict," it added.

"The events in Karbala are also the result of clashes between conspiratorial groups and groups that seek to kill the Iraqi youth," it added.

"They are taking steps to disrupt the elections and create chaos so that they can prevent it from taking place."

Referring to the recent incident in the Iranian consulate Karbala, it said: "These groups did not consider the city of Karbala sacred and tried to lead it to chaos and destruction."

"The plot was planned at the British embassies in Baghdad and Beirut," the statement announced.

It added that the UK and all arrogant powers must pay the price for such measures.

News sources reported on Sunday evening that rioters had set fire on the outer wall of the Iranian consulate in Karbala.

Iran on Monday strongly condemned an attack on its consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala and called on the Iraqi government to protect its diplomatic missions in the country.

Iraqi protestors gathered outside the Iranian Consulate in Karbala on Sunday evening, burning tires and setting barricades ablaze, according to local media reports.
Related Stories
2 police officers injured in bomb blast outside US consulate in Jeddah
Islam Times - Two police officers have been injured in a bomb attack outside the US consulate building in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide
9 May 2021
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
9 May 2021
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
9 May 2021
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol'
9 May 2021
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
9 May 2021