Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate

Islam Times - Iraqi Hezbollah announced that it recognizes the UK red-handed in the recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Karbala.

In a statement released on Tuesday., the Iraqi Hezbollah wrote: "Destructive forces have repeatedly tried to disrupt our security and stability by stimulating the deceived groups.""These groups are trying to involve the Iraqi people in the civil conflict," it added."The events in Karbala are also the result of clashes between conspiratorial groups and groups that seek to kill the Iraqi youth," it added."They are taking steps to disrupt the elections and create chaos so that they can prevent it from taking place."Referring to the recent incident in the Iranian consulate Karbala, it said: "These groups did not consider the city of Karbala sacred and tried to lead it to chaos and destruction.""The plot was planned at the British embassies in Baghdad and Beirut," the statement announced.It added that the UK and all arrogant powers must pay the price for such measures.News sources reported on Sunday evening that rioters had set fire on the outer wall of the Iranian consulate in Karbala.Iran on Monday strongly condemned an attack on its consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala and called on the Iraqi government to protect its diplomatic missions in the country.Iraqi protestors gathered outside the Iranian Consulate in Karbala on Sunday evening, burning tires and setting barricades ablaze, according to local media reports.