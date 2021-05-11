0
Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 22:03

Lebanese President Hails Palestinian Resistance, Urges Int’l Intervention to Stop ‘Israeli’ Aggression

Aoun, who received a letter from Hamas resistance leader Ismail Haniya on the latest security developments amid the ‘Israeli’ attacks targeting the holy occupied city of al-Quds, stressed that “the dominance of force, displacement and confiscating rights won't lead but to more violence and oppression.”

The Lebanese president also noted that there would be no peace without justice and there would be not justice without respecting rights.

Aoun also invited the international community to intervene and ban the continuation of the 'Israeli' aggression in the Palestinian territories.
