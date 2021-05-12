Yedioth Ahronoth: ‘Israel’ Fails to Deter Resistance, Doesn’t Rule out Ground Operation

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper emphasized that the enemy’s entity “was shocked by the size of missiles hit by Hamas and Isalmic Jihad resistance movements towards the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on Tuesday evening.

In case anybody expects that the ‘Israeli’ army’s job will create deterrence in Gaza, then “they are mistaken,” the paper stressed, adding that “the new situation requires that ‘Israel’ intensifies its attacks.”Senior sources told the newspaper that the entity “doesn’t rule out a ground operation in Gaza had the cabinet [smaller ‘Israeli’ government for political and security affairs] ordered building capabilities for such operation," noting, however, that there wasn’t any interest in choosing this option.”The cabinet had demanded the ‘Israeli’ army in its recent session to restore deterrence with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, but the missile strikes on Tuesday evening that targeted Tel Aviv and Gush Dan have excluded this goal from the cabinet’s priorities.