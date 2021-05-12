0
Wednesday 12 May 2021 - 13:23

Yedioth Ahronoth: ‘Israel’ Fails to Deter Resistance, Doesn’t Rule out Ground Operation

Story Code : 932249
Yedioth Ahronoth: ‘Israel’ Fails to Deter Resistance, Doesn’t Rule out Ground Operation
In case anybody expects that the ‘Israeli’ army’s job will create deterrence in Gaza, then “they are mistaken,” the paper stressed, adding that “the new situation requires that ‘Israel’ intensifies its attacks.”

Senior sources told the newspaper that the entity “doesn’t rule out a ground operation in Gaza had the cabinet [smaller ‘Israeli’ government for political and security affairs] ordered building capabilities for such operation," noting, however, that there wasn’t any interest in choosing this option.”

The cabinet had demanded the ‘Israeli’ army in its recent session to restore deterrence with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, but the missile strikes on Tuesday evening that targeted Tel Aviv and Gush Dan have excluded this goal from the cabinet’s priorities.
Related Stories
Israeli Tourists Stealing Items from Hotel Rooms in Dubai: Yedioth Ahronoth
Islam Times - Israeli tourists in UAE have been stealing items from hotel rooms in Dubai, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
12 May 2021
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
12 May 2021
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
11 May 2021
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide
9 May 2021
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
9 May 2021