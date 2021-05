Islam Times - Two Israeli occupation soldiers were killed and two others were injured as Palestinian Resistance targeted their vehicle with an anti-tank missile near the border with Gaza on Wednesday.

Israeli media said two soldiers were killed and two others were seriously injured.Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Resistance movement, announced earlier on Wednesday that it hit an Israeli vehicle with Kornet missile.The area was also hit by dozens of projectiles following the rocket launch, according to Al-Qassam Brigades and Israeli media.