0
Thursday 13 May 2021 - 04:15

Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine

Story Code : 932355
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the recent Israeli regime attacks on the Palestinian people as well as the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine in a phone call, Daily Sabah reported.

Erdoğan stated that Turkey voiced its strong opposition to the Israeli regime’s attacks on occupied lands, Gaza, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinians and that the international community needed to stop Tel Aviv Regime and teach it a stern lesson.

He further underlined that Turkey and Russia demonstrating that they are in agreement about the developments in Quds is a significant message.

Erdoğan added that the intervention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) before tensions escalate further is vital and that the council must issue a clear and decisive statement regarding Tel Aviv regime.

Saying that sending international peacekeeping forces to protect Palestinians is an issue that has to be considered, Erdoğan said that he believed Turkey and Russia would display close cooperation in the UN in this regard.

The Israeli regime army conducted deadly airstrikes against Gaza early Wednesday, while rockets have been fired from the enclave, after days of the regime's violence that left dozens of Palestinians dead and hundreds of others injured.

At least 35 people died in zionists' airstrikes on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
Fights Break Out between Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel Protesters in NYC
12 May 2021
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Supporting Palestinians against “Israeli” Aggression
12 May 2021
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran
Iraqi Hezbollah Recognizes UK Culprit in Attack on Iran's Consulate
11 May 2021
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
US State Dept Approves Potential Sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada: Pentagon
11 May 2021
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
IRGC Denies Pentagon’s Claim, Slams US Vessels’ ‘Unprofessional’ Maneuvers in Hormuz Strait
11 May 2021
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
‘A120’ Missiles Introduced in the Gaza Battle, Resistance Rockets Continue to Surprise “Israel”
11 May 2021
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
IRGC Blames US for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
11 May 2021
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
9 May 2021
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide
9 May 2021
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
9 May 2021