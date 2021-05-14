0
Friday 14 May 2021

Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks in a Thursday message in which he strongly condemned the latest criminal acts of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people across the occupied territories.

Stressing the need for the establishment of a strategic and powerful coalition to resolve the issue of Palestine, Baqeri said, “The savage crimes committed these days by the brutal and infanticidal Zionist regime in the occupied territories and the holy al-Quds, and killing of a large number of fasting, oppressed, innocent and resistant people of Palestine, have greatly saddened the entire world, especially the Islamic Ummah.”

The top commander also expressed regret about the complete silence of regional and international organizations as well as those governments that claim to be advocating human rights and the rights of nations in the face of Israel's crimes in the occupied territories.

“The balance of power has shifted in favor of Palestine more than ever in the light of the flourishing discourse of resistance and Intifada as well as what is now emerging through continued rocket strikes in the battlefields of Palestinian resistance fighters and combatants against the criminal Zionist regime,” General Baqeri said.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli regime media reported that more than 100 rockets were launched from Gaza toward Ashdod, Ashkelon and Tel Aviv, in a show of force by Palestinian resistance groups against the illegal Zionist entity, which has already been surprised by their capabilities.

The Hamas military arm took responsibility for the attack, saying it used a new rocket type called the “Ayyash 250.”

“Undoubtedly, the criminal actions of the wicked Zionist regime have further unified the oppressed people of Palestine, strengthened faith in resistance and resilience, and boosted their power for the final victory,” Baqeri said.

The general said Muslims throughout the world, in addition to Palestinians, will never forget the betrayal of certain Arab countries that normalized relations with the occupying and “child-killing” regime in Tel Aviv.

He also warned the Zionist regime and its regional and extra-regional supporters, particularly the “Great Satan [or] the terrorist regime of America,” that the Islamic Resistance Front and the followers of the path of resistance martyrs have paved the way for the liberation of Palestine and al-Quds and secured “the definite elimination of the Zionist regime from the geography of the region and the holy land.”

“The flames of their sacred wrath will eventually turn the existence and evil presence of these usurping criminals into ashes,” Baqeri added.
