Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Story Code : 932614
Al-Ameri held separate phone talks on Friday with leaders of the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements, namely Ismail Haniyeh and Ziad al-Nakhaleh, to voice the Iraqi nation’s solidarity with Gaza, which has been the target of another bloody 'Israeli' military campaign over the past five days.
In a statement issued by his office, Ameri hailed the Palestinian defense campaign against the “Israeli” military’s aggression, reiterating support for the Palestinian nation, Al-Quds and the regional resistance movement against “Israeli” occupation.
“Today, the missiles of the resistance [movement] are writing a new history for the Islamic and Arabic world,” Ameri said.
“Today, the lie about the invincibility of the 'Israeli' army had been exposed.”
The Iraqi politician further underlined: “Today, a new equation has emerged, and that is missile for missile. Thank God, the missiles of the resistance [movement] have flown over the entire occupied Palestinian territories.”
"God willing, we will stand with you in this holy battle, which belongs to the entire Muslim nation,” he concluded.