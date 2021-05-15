Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History

Islam Times - The Secretary General of Iraq’s Badr Organization, Hadi al-Ameri, confirmed that the missiles that fellow Palestinians are today raining down on the Zionist entity herald an end to the regime’s “invincibility” myth and a new chapter in the history of the Muslim world.

Al-Ameri held separate phone talks on Friday with leaders of the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements, namely Ismail Haniyeh and Ziad al-Nakhaleh, to voice the Iraqi nation’s solidarity with Gaza, which has been the target of another bloody 'Israeli' military campaign over the past five days.In a statement issued by his office, Ameri hailed the Palestinian defense campaign against the “Israeli” military’s aggression, reiterating support for the Palestinian nation, Al-Quds and the regional resistance movement against “Israeli” occupation.“Today, the missiles of the resistance [movement] are writing a new history for the Islamic and Arabic world,” Ameri said.“Today, the lie about the invincibility of the 'Israeli' army had been exposed.”The Iraqi politician further underlined: “Today, a new equation has emerged, and that is missile for missile. Thank God, the missiles of the resistance [movement] have flown over the entire occupied Palestinian territories.”"God willing, we will stand with you in this holy battle, which belongs to the entire Muslim nation,” he concluded.