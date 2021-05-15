0
Saturday 15 May 2021 - 09:19

Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History

Story Code : 932614
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Al-Ameri held separate phone talks on Friday with leaders of the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements, namely Ismail Haniyeh and Ziad al-Nakhaleh, to voice the Iraqi nation’s solidarity with Gaza, which has been the target of another bloody 'Israeli' military campaign over the past five days.

In a statement issued by his office, Ameri hailed the Palestinian defense campaign against the “Israeli” military’s aggression, reiterating support for the Palestinian nation, Al-Quds and the regional resistance movement against “Israeli” occupation.

“Today, the missiles of the resistance [movement] are writing a new history for the Islamic and Arabic world,” Ameri said.

“Today, the lie about the invincibility of the 'Israeli' army had been exposed.”

The Iraqi politician further underlined: “Today, a new equation has emerged, and that is missile for missile. Thank God, the missiles of the resistance [movement] have flown over the entire occupied Palestinian territories.”

"God willing, we will stand with you in this holy battle, which belongs to the entire Muslim nation,” he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
Hamas Mirror Response to Israel: Shelling for Shelling, City for city, Missile for Missile
15 May 2021
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Fully Supports Palestinian Resistance, New Formula Being Established in Palestine: Deputy SG
15 May 2021
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
Balance of Power Shifted Away from ‘Infanticidal Zionists’ toward Palestinians: Gen. Baqeri
14 May 2021
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
Multiple Blasts Kill about Dozen Afghan Civilians Despite Temporary Truce
14 May 2021
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year
Pentagon to Seek $15 bln to Buy 85 F-35 Jets in Next Year's Budget Request
14 May 2021
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
“Israel” Announces Ground Op into Gaza, Then Retreats!
14 May 2021
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists
Erdogan Voices Opposition to Zionists' Attacks on Palestine
13 May 2021
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
13 May 2021
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Sensitive Saudi Targets in Joint Operation
13 May 2021
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
Gaza Mourn Its Martyrs as World Marks Eid Al-Fitr!
13 May 2021
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
Iran Enriched Uranium to Up to 63% Purity: IAEA
12 May 2021