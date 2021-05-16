Palestine Calls for Urgent Meeting of Middle East Quartet

Islam Times - Palestinian Ambassador to Russia called for an urgent meeting of the Middle East Quartet at the level of foreign ministers.

"It is necessary to convene a meeting of the Middle East Quartet at the level of ministers in Moscow or elsewhere as soon as possible. This is necessary to stop the dangerous course of events," Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Saturday."We believe that Russia’s existing stance is constructive and that it should not only be preserved but should also be developed,” he added.Nofal went on to highlight that Washington has not reacted to holding the event yet.East Quartet of international mediators includes Russia, the United States, the UN, and the EU.Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also called for an urgent meeting of the Middle East Quartet at the level of foreign ministers.