Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the attack on the Gaza tower that housed The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera bureaus, alleging it also hosted a Palestinian “terrorist” intelligence office.

“An intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organisation [was] housed in that building that plots and organises the terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” Netanyahu told CBS News.“So it is a perfectly legitimate target. I can tell you that we took every precaution to make sure that there were no civilian injuries, in fact, no deaths,” he added.AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt told Al-Jazeera, “I can tell you that we’ve been in that building for about 15 years for our bureau. We certainly had no sense that Hamas was there.”The owner of the bombed high-rise building also denied his building contain assets of Hamas intelligence agency after an air attack launched by Israel obliterated the 12-story building.Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said no evidence for the claim has been provided by the Israeli authorities, Al-Jazeera reported.“Apart from the tenants, there are some offices of lawyers, engineers and some media agencies including Al-Jazeera and AP. Nothing else,” Mehdi added.The Associated Press’ top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed the Gaza City building, saying the public deserves to know the facts, according to WAFA news agency.Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor, stated that the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story Al-Jalaa tower.The bombing of Jalaa, widely condemned as an attempt to “silence” journalists covering Israel’s offensive, came just hours after an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp killed 10 members of the same family – eight children, two women – celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, the religious festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. About 1,200 others have been wounded.