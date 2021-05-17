Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Story Code : 933024
The committee organizing the protests called for a great crowd on Monday afternoon in Bab al-Yemen Square in Sanaa to support Palestinian people and resistance.
Relatively, the Political Bureau of Ansarullah, in a statement issued Saturday, called the masses of the Yemeni people to actively participate in the march, praising the popular solidarity and the great movement of the Palestinian resistance in response to the Zionist enemy.