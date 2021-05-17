Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine

Islam Times - Citizens in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other governorates took to the streets on Monday in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance in the face of the Zionist aggression.

The committee organizing the protests called for a great crowd on Monday afternoon in Bab al-Yemen Square in Sanaa to support Palestinian people and resistance.Relatively, the Political Bureau of Ansarullah, in a statement issued Saturday, called the masses of the Yemeni people to actively participate in the march, praising the popular solidarity and the great movement of the Palestinian resistance in response to the Zionist enemy.