Tuesday 18 May 2021 - 04:48

Gaza's Largest Coronavirus Test Center Shut Down due to Israeli Attacks

Health officials in the Gaza Strip said Monday night that the main coronavirus test laboratory in the Gaza Strip had closed due to the devastation caused by Israeli fighter jets. On Monday, the Israeli regime targeted the Faisal al-Shuwa building in the al-Rimal neighborhood in the Gaza Strip. The main Gaza Coronavirus test laboratory is also located next to the building. A father and his daughter were killed and at least 10 others were injured in the attack.

At least 220 Palestinians, including 60 children martyred and more than 5,600 people, have been injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Monday last week.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque and its neighboring neighborhoods, especially the Bab al-Amoud neighborhood, have been the scene of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in recent days. As Palestinian protests against the Israeli regime's crimes have increased, Israeli militant attacks and clashes with Palestinian protesters have intensified too.

Palestinian resistance groups have also issued statements stating that the occupying Israeli regime will pay the price for its blatant aggression against the Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In the past week, the UN Security Council has met three times to stop the Israeli attacks, all three of which ended without any definite result due to the US veto.
