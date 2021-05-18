0
Tuesday 18 May 2021 - 11:24

Iran’s Baqeri Highlights Country’s Advances in Aircraft Engine Industry

Story Code : 933185
In comments after a visit to a factory producing ‘Owj’ homegrown turbojet engines, Major General Baqeri said Iran is now among a handful of countries in the world with the know-how to manufacture engines for aerial vehicles, which he said are at the cutting-edge of technology.

Thanks to the efforts made by its experts and scientists and by relying on domestic capacities, Iran has reached maturity in designing and manufacturing advanced aerial engines, Baqeri added, noting that thousands of aircraft, drones and missiles in Iran have been equipped with homegrown engines.

The senior commander also emphasized that all advances in the defense industry have been made under the cruel foreign sanctions.

In August 2020, Iran’s Defense Ministry launched the assembly line for the ‘Owj’ jet engine used in the country’s first domestically-made fighter jet, ‘Kowsar.’

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.
