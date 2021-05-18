0
Tuesday 18 May 2021 - 12:10

France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet

Story Code : 933194
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France in particular has billed the combat jet project -- which includes a next-generation manned and unmanned aircraft -- as crucial for Europe to strengthen its defense autonomy and face competition from China, Russia and the United States.

The next development phase for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is expected to cost 3.5 billion euros ($4.25 billion), to be shared equally by the three countries.

"France, Germany and Spain are building one of the most important tools for their sovereignty and that of Europe in the 21st century," French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly tweeted.

France's Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra - the latter two representing Germany and Spain respectively - are involved in the scheme to start replacing French Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

The sum will cover finalization of the designs of both the combat jet and drone by 2024 and the building of demonstrators for both, a French defense ministry source said.

France and Germany had originally set the end of April for a deal, but a dispute over how to share intellectual property rights held up negotiations.

Under the terms of the agreement, the fighter jet will not have a black box to help preserve sensitive commercial know-how, the French defense source said.

However, even with a deal between the governments and aerospace companies, time is short for Berlin to secure the approval of Germany's powerful parliamentary budget committee ahead of September's federal election.

Approval is needed before funds can be spent and the process can take months.

Previously, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters the German defense ministry must refer the budget proposal to the finance ministry by May 19.
Related Stories
France, Germany, UK Regret US End to Three Iran Nuclear Waivers
Islam Times - France, Germany and the United Kingdom have criticized a United States decision to end three of its four sanctions waivers allowing ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
Iraq Intends to Buy Russian Defense Systems amid US Barriers
16 May 2021
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
Daesh Claims Afghan Mosque Blast That Killed 12 Worshippers
16 May 2021
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen
15 May 2021
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
Iraq’s Ameri: Palestinian Missiles Herald New Page in Nation’s History
15 May 2021