Saturday 22 May 2021 - 01:30

Zarif to Borrell: Continuation of US Economic Terrorism Unacceptable

Story Code : 933844
Zarif to Borrell: Continuation of US Economic Terrorism Unacceptable
In a phone conversation, Zarif appreciated efforts made by Borrell and his colleagues at the EU’s External Action Service, Tasnim news agency reported.

The top Iranian diplomat criticized Washington’s ongoing economic terrorism over the past five months as well as its continued violation of its commitments.

Zarif reiterated that it would not be acceptable to see the administration of US President Joe Biden continue to use the illegal and inhumane sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump as leverage in the talks.

“A fundamental change in this approach is a sine qua non for the Vienna talks to be fruitful, and this is a political decision that the US president should adopt,” Zarif said.

A new round of talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action began in Vienna on April 6 between Iran and the remaining members of the nuclear deal, namely the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted. Tehran retaliated with remedial nuclear measures that it is entitled to take under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.

The current negotiations examine the potential of revitalization of the nuclear deal and the US’ likely return to it.
