Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official

Islam Times - Hamas' representative in Tehran referred to the Ayash missile and said: "This technology was the idea of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, who shared it with us, and we indigenized it with all the facilities, and finally we targeted the batteries of the Iron Dome."

At a conference to recite the ideals of Palestine in the Islamic Revolution near the tomb of Martyr Soleimani in Kerman on Saturday evening, Khaled al-Qaddumi said: "It is no exaggeration to say that you Iranians share in these victories and we thank and appreciate your support."He stated that the resistance front defeated the enemy and did not allow even one Israeli to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they left the square without achieving anything.He noted: "Israel tried to assassinate the Hamas leader but failed; the enemy tried to infiltrate the Hamas tunnels but failed. The Zionists said they would begin a ground war, which did not happen."He pointed out that the resistance front killed 50 Israelis during the conflict.Al-Qaddumi underlined that the Israelis had spent millions of dollars on their Iron Dome, which failed to protect them."Our Ayash missile was the idea of Martyr Soleimani, which we made with local facilities; it had a range of 250 km, and it is very accurate that we hit the iron dome batteries with this missile," he added."These are our old weapons, and our main weapons remain to be seen," he said.