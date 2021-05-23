Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Hamas MP, Activists in Al-Quds and West Bank

Islam Times - The Israeli occupation forces carried out early Sunday raids and arrests against the Palestinians in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and West Bank.

In this context, the Zionist occupation troops arrested Hamas MP, Ahmad Abdul Aziz Mobarak, after raiding his house in Baytonia, Ramallah.It is worth noting that Mobarak has been arrested by the enemy forces several times and spent more than six years in the Israeli jails.Israeli occupation forces also detained at least 14 Palestinians, including activists, during raids across the occupied West Bank and in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem), according to Palestinian security and local sources.Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque squares as Palestinian worshippers kept present inside the Holy Shrine to protect it from the Zionist attacks.