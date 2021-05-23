0
Sunday 23 May 2021 - 21:51

Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Hamas MP, Activists in Al-Quds and West Bank

Story Code : 934141
Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Hamas MP, Activists in Al-Quds and West Bank
In this context, the Zionist occupation troops arrested Hamas MP, Ahmad Abdul Aziz Mobarak, after raiding his house in Baytonia, Ramallah.

It is worth noting that Mobarak has been arrested by the enemy forces several times and spent more than six years in the Israeli jails.

Israeli occupation forces also detained at least 14 Palestinians, including activists, during raids across the occupied West Bank and in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem), according to Palestinian security and local sources.

Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque squares as Palestinian worshippers kept present inside the Holy Shrine to protect it from the Zionist attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021