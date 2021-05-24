0
Monday 24 May 2021 - 22:47

Blinken Visit Aims to Stress US Commitment to Israel Security: Biden

Story Code : 934361
In a statement, the US President Joe Biden said that "Following up on our quiet, intensive diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, I have asked my Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, to travel to the Middle East this week."

Biden's statement added that "During his trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security."

The irony is that the White House Monday statement further claimed that the Secretary of State's visit will take place to support the Palestinian people in Gaza while the US blocked the international efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza in the UN Security Council.
