Wednesday 26 May 2021 - 11:21

UN Expected to Open War Crimes Probe into “Israeli” Aggression in Gaza, Al-Quds

The expected establishment of a commission of inquiry comes less than a week after a ceasefire was announced.

Pakistan and the Palestinian Authority are sponsoring the resolution, which will come to a vote on Thursday when the UNHRC will hold a special session in Geneva. 

"The commission would be authorized to make recommendations, in particular on accountability measures, all with a view to avoiding and ending impunity and ensuring legal accountability, including individual criminal and command responsibility, for such violations, and justice for victims," the motion states. 

The fact-finding mission will also probe “violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021, and all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability, and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity."
