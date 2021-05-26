Palestinians Slam Blinken’s Visit to Ramallah

Islam Times - Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets of Ramallah to protest a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the West Bank city and his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The demonstration, which was organized by the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces.Before being met with police, the participants marched in Ramallah, chanting slogans such as “America is the head of the snake”, “Security coordination is shameful”, and “The Olso Accords are gone”.Some protesters carried placards reading, “Blinken, you are not welcome!”, “Stop funding Israeli terrorism”, “No justice, No Peace, US out of Middle East”, and “Palestinian lives matter”.They also carried mock coffins of children who lost their lives during the recent Israeli onslaught on the blockaded Gaza Strip.Tel Aviv launched the bombing campaign against Gaza on May 10, after Palestinian retaliation against violent raids on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the regime’s plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem Al-Quds.Apparently caught off guard by unprecedented rocket barrages from Gaza, Israel announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, which Palestinian resistance groups accepted with Egyptian mediation.According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 253 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, including 66 children and 39 women, and 1,948 others were wounded.