0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 23:34

Poll: Two-Thirds of Republicans Think Biden's Victory Was Not Legitimate

Story Code : 934912
Poll: Two-Thirds of Republicans Think Biden
Sixty-six percent of voters who identified as Republican in a Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday said they think Biden's victory was not legitimate, The Hill reported. 

Sixty-four percent of all voters polled said they do believe Biden was elected legitimately. 

The new poll comes five months after Congress certified Biden's Electoral College victory despite repeated claims from former President Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" against him and "stolen". 

In some parts of the country, Republicans continue to lead efforts to recount, throw out or cast doubt on the legitimacy of local election results. 

The new survey follows a Reuters-Ipsos poll released Tuesday that found 53 percent of Republicans believe Trump is still the rightful president.

Trump has not announced his future political plans, including whether he intends to run for president again, but the Quinnipiac poll found that 85 percent of Republicans said they would prefer to see candidates running for elected office who mostly agree with the former president. And 66 percent of GOP voters indicated they would like to see Trump run for president in 2024. 

"The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump's political future is in decline," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy stated, adding, "By a substantial majority, Republicans: (1) believe the election was stolen from him, (2) want Trump to run again, and (3), if they can't vote for Trump, prefer someone who agrees with him." 

Trump is working to help elect Republicans who are loyal to him and back his so-called America First priorities. On Wednesday, it was reported that former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) was helping Trump and his political associates craft a policy platform for Republicans to sell to American voters ahead of next year's midterm elections. 

The former president is slated to begin holding political rallies again this summer and noted earlier this month that he is "absolutely enthused" about staying involved in politics. 

 
Related Stories
Poll: Two-Thirds of Americans Support Afghanistan Withdrawal
Islam Times - About two-thirds of US adults support withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan by September, according to a new poll commissioned by the libertarian Charles Koch Institute....
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021