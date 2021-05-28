0
Friday 28 May 2021 - 22:24

China's Military Firmly Opposes Planned US Arms Sales to Taiwan

Story Code : 935060
China
Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a plan of the US Department of Defense to sell weapons to Taiwan, which he said "sent very wrong signals" to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence", Xinhua reported.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to crush any attempt to split Taiwan from China, and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Tan said.
Related Stories
China Denounces Blinken's Remarks on Hong Kong, Urges End to Meddling
Islam Times - China's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the United States to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs after US Secretary of ...
