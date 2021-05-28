Sayyed Nasrallah's Health Condition is Good: Sheikh Naeem Qasim

Islam Times - Following some rumors about the health condition of Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the party's deputy secretary-general described his health condition well.

Sheikh Naeem Qasim Nasrallah's deputy said: "Now Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, is well and is in good health."He added: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah get sick a few days ago and needed two to three days of rest for the recovery.The senior Hezbollah official said that since Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's supporters were waiting for his speech on May 25 (the anniversary of the liberation of southern Lebanon), many questions would be raised why he had not spoken. Although he had not fully recovered, he gave a speech.Earlier, some sources, including Israeli security and military officials, claimed that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah had infected Coronavirus because he was coughing in his speech.