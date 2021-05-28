China Denounces Blinken's Remarks on Hong Kong, Urges End to Meddling

Islam Times - China's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the United States to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's latest comments on the Chinese special administrative region.

The Legislative Council of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday passed amendments to electoral laws, which the senior US official later claimed "severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard," CGTN reported.Blinken also called for the release of people charged under the HKSAR's national security law.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian denounced Blinken's remarks, saying the US is in essence meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs rather than expressing concern for Hong Kong and its residents' rights.