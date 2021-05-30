Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately

Islam Times - Secretary General of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhala, stressed on Saturday that if the Zionist enemy assassinates any of the movement’s commanders or fighters, it will strike Tel Aviv immediately.

Delivering a speech during the Islamic Jihad ceremony celebrating the victory in Gaza, Nakhala stressed that the movement is still ready to confront any Israeli violation of the ceasefire, stressing that path of resistance and national unity will enable the Palestinians to regain their rights.Nakhala called on Palestinian forces which decided to co-exist with the Zionist occupation to reconsider its choices, urging confidence in the capabilities of all the Palestinians.On May 10, 2021, the Palestinian resistance waged its battle against the Israeli enemy in response to the Zionist attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosue and plots to expel the Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Al-Quds, firing thousands of missiles at the Zionist settlements in most of the Palestinian cities and inflicting heavy losses upon the Zionists. The Zionist enemy insisted on its violations and launched an aggression on Gaza, killing 232 of its civilians and injuring around 1900 others. After an 11-day confrontation, the Palestinian resistance managed to defeat the Zionist aggression and provide Al-Quds City and its sanctities with a considerable protection from the Isralei attacks and violations.