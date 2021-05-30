0
Sunday 30 May 2021 - 11:28

Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately

Story Code : 935375
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Delivering a speech during the Islamic Jihad ceremony celebrating the victory in Gaza, Nakhala stressed that the movement is still ready to confront any Israeli violation of the ceasefire, stressing that path of resistance and national unity will enable the Palestinians to regain their rights.

Nakhala called on Palestinian forces which decided to co-exist with the Zionist occupation to reconsider its choices, urging confidence in the capabilities of all the Palestinians.

On May 10, 2021, the Palestinian resistance waged its battle against the Israeli enemy in response to the Zionist attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosue and plots to expel the Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Al-Quds, firing thousands of missiles at the Zionist settlements in most of the Palestinian cities and inflicting heavy losses upon the Zionists. The Zionist enemy insisted on its violations and launched an aggression on Gaza, killing 232 of its civilians and injuring around 1900 others. After an 11-day confrontation, the Palestinian resistance managed to defeat the Zionist aggression and provide Al-Quds City and its sanctities with a considerable protection from the Isralei attacks and violations.
Related Stories
Nakhala Calls for Restructuring PLO, Withdrawing Recognition of Zionist Entity
Islam Times - Islamic Jihad’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala, stressed that the US-brokered normalization deals between some Arab countries and ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
29 May 2021
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
29 May 2021
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
28 May 2021
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
28 May 2021
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
28 May 2021
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
28 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
27 May 2021