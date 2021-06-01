0
Tuesday 1 June 2021 - 13:01

UN Envoy Renews Call for Ending Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

UN Envoy Renews Call for Ending Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen
In his last visit to Yemen, Griffiths held a press conference in Sana’a International Airport, in which he stressed the need for an end to the restrictions that have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country.

"Throughout the process we have suggested several ways to bridge the gap between the parties," he added, noting that “There's an extraordinary amount of diplomatic consensus... there is a real diplomatic energy now, which hasn't always been the case.”

They believe that Yemenis will reach peace without foreign intervention.

Earlier, Griffiths met with the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.
