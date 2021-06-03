Hezbollah Reinforcing Military Power on Daily Basis: Deputy SG

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem underlined that the Islamic Resistance is reinforcing its military power on a daily basis.

Sheikh Qassem made his remarks in a ceremony held by the Iranian embassy in Beirut to commemorate the anniversary of the demise of the Islamic Revolution Leader late Imam Ruhollah Khomeini.Indicating that Hezbollah is spiritually linked to the leader who advocated the human values, in reference to Imam Khomeini, Sheikh Qassem noted, however, that the Islamic Republic helped Lebanon and Palestine but did not take anything in return.The Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General also underlined the victories the resistance movement has made, supported by Iran, emphasizing that the Islamic Resistance is reinforcing its military power on a daily basis.Since the Islamic Revolution, Palestine has become the central cause, Sheikh Qassem added as he highlighted the victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and its role in unifying the Palestinians.