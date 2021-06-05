0
Saturday 5 June 2021 - 00:38

French Ambassador Visits Hezbollah’s Parliamentary Bloc, Discusses Local, International Situation

Ezz El-Din welcomed the French ambassador in Tyre, “which constitutes a microcosm of the homeland with its political pluralism, sectarian diversity, and preservation of coexistence.”

On the political front, the two sides stressed "the necessity of forming a government as it is the basic and obligatory approach to addressing Lebanon’s crises, especially since France has played an important role in this direction.”
For her part, Grillo pointed to “Hezbollah's role in intensifying efforts on this level”.

Ezz El-Din stressed that "Lebanon is committed to Resolution 1701 and is keen on stability and calm."

“The renewal of the UNIFIL remains in the context of the tasks entrusted to it without any modification in its role and mission,” he stressed noting that “The resistance does not attack anyone, and it’s to confront anyone who attack Lebanon and its people.”

Regarding the development projects by France in the South, Ezz El-Din welcomed "the areas of cooperation that serve our people and help them enjoy a decent life."
