Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Saada to Slam US, ‘Israeli’ Crimes against Muslims

Islam Times - Thousands of protesters staged a mass rally in Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada to express their outrage over the United States and the Zionist regime's brutal policies and criminal acts against Muslims.

Massive crowds of people marched along streets in the provincial capital city of Saada on Friday, waving Palestinian flags alongside Yemeni ones and chanting slogans in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.They rejected Washington’s policies and those of its allies in the Middle East region, as they held up pictures of late leader of Yemeni Ansarullah movement Sayyed Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi and chanted “Death to America” and “Death to ‘Israel’.”“We will continue to shout the slogan of freedom to confront the criminal policies of the United States and ‘Israel’ against nations of the Muslim world. We call on all Muslims to launch a campaign to boycott American and ‘Israeli’ goods and products,” a final communiqué read.It added, “It is necessary to confront the enemy’s aggression and to provide financial and manpower assistance to battlefronts in order to force the enemy to stop its aggression against our country.”“The Yemeni people are ready to be an integral part of the holy al-Quds equation as announced by Hezbollah Secretary-General [His Eminence] Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” the statement concluded.Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.The Saudi war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. The war has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country.