300 Palestinians Wounded in Clash with Zionists in West Bank

Islam Times - Palestinian media reported that 300 Palestinians were injured in yesterday's clashes in the West Bank.

Some West Bank’s cities in Palestine including Nablus and Al-Quds were the scene of Palestinian clashes with the Israeli occupiers, Al-Youm reported.Nearly 300 Palestinians were injured in the clashes. Two main cities near Nablus were the scene of the clashes that erupted between Palestinians and the Zionist regime’s forces.The clashes erupted after Israeli forces attacked Palestinian peaceful marches against settlements south of Nablus, east of Qalqilya, and west of Ramallah.Israeli forces used bullets and tear gas to suppress the Palestinians.