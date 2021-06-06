0
Sunday 6 June 2021 - 14:07

US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden

Story Code : 936588
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
"In my phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, I have been clear and direct. The United States does not seek conflict. We want a stable and predictable relationship where we can work with Russia on issues like strategic stability and arms control," he pointed out.

The United States will not hesitate to respond to Russia’s potential harmful activities, Biden noted, TASS reported.

He pointed out that he had "imposed meaningful consequences for behaviors that violate US sovereignty, including interference in our democratic elections." "And President Putin knows that I will not hesitate to respond to future harmful activities.

When we meet, I will again underscore the commitment of the United States, Europe and like-minded democracies to stand up for human rights and dignity," the US president said.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States will meet in Geneva on June 16. According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders plan to discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts.
Related Stories
Poll: Two-Thirds of Republicans Think Biden's Victory Was Not Legitimate
Islam Times - A solid majority of Republicans do not believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected last fall, according to a new poll.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
4 June 2021
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021