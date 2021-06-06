Yemeni Drones Hit King Khaled Airbase in Fresh Strikes

Islam Times - Yemeni revolutionaries launched a new round of drone strikes against Saudi airbase in retaliation for the continued aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that King Khaled airbase was hit by several drone strikes.“The Air Force hit sensitive targets inside the King Khaled Airbase near the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait in the early hours of Sunday,” Saree said in a post on Twitter.“The retaliatory attack was launched by a domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K combat drone,” Saree added.He said the precise strike came in response to the ongoing aggression and brutal siege on Yemen.King Khaled air base has been repeatedly targeted due to its military importance in terms of its location closest to the Yemeni border, which makes it easier for Saudi warplanes to take off and hit their targets in less time and without needing to provide fuel in the air as their taking off from the bases and airports from Jeddah and other Saudi cities.